Will remove these black laws if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi at protest march against newly-enacted farm laws
Publish Date: Sun, 04 Oct 2020 03:20 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised Punjab farmers that he will repeal controversial farm sector laws once his party is voted to power.
"I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while addressing protesters at Punjab's Moga during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha