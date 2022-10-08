Will Remove AFSPA Only After Bringing Peace, Says Amit Shah In Assam

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government would remove Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) only after installing peace in northeast India.

"Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove AFSPA from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019), for the sake of appeasement. When it was asked of me, I said we will first bring peace in the northeast and then only will remove AFSPA, which would not happen just for appeasement," Amit Shah said addressing a public gathering at the inauguration of the newly built BJP office.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently extended the AFSPA, an act that empowers the armed forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas," in some parts of the northeast for another six months.

The AFSPA was extended in certain regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in order on October 1. However, the act was extended in Assam for six months on February 28, 2022, and on December 1, 2021, in Manipur.

This is the first time when the home minister is visiting the state after the extension of the act. Shah also asserted that the party office for the BJP is a temple and not just a house of bricks and stone and said, "For a BJP worker, the office is not a building, the office is a bundle of emotions. Here the work is outlined, this is where the plans for the development of the entire northeast India and Assam of the BJP are made."

Shah who is on a three-day visit to the northeastern states took a jibe at Congress and said that Congress has converted the beautiful northeastern states into a land of violence. "Congress had made this beautiful North East, the land of violence, anarchy, and strikes. Modi Ji brought it back on the path of peace and progress," he said after inaugurating the new party office in Guwahati.

"People were always worried that if Assam doesn't get inclusive growth, it would be a big problem for North East. The underlying reason was Congress, which always was keen to make the pious and peaceful land of Assam, a divisive one," Shah added.

"After facing countless difficulties, the BJP karyakartas (workers) with their sacrifice and hard work sowed the seed of BJP’s growth in the Northeast. Today, that seed has become a huge tree under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," he said

He said that it is the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring Northeast to the mainstream for its development as is evident that the BJP leader (Shah and national president JP Nadda) visit each state of the seven sisters every fortnight, even if they come for one night.

