New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid uproar over centre's contentious farm sector bills passed by the parliament, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala has thrown his weight on the issue and assured agitating farmers that he will quit his post if any danger to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system is posed

"There is no mention of ending minimum support price (MSP) system in the Agriculture Bills passed by Parliament. I will quit my post the day any danger to the MSP system is posed," the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There is no mention of ending minimum support price (MSP) system in the #AgricultureBills passed by Parliament. I will quit my post the day any danger to the MSP system is posed: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) pic.twitter.com/iUnP01nVwn — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party is an ally of BJP in Haryana. The party has 10 MLAs in 90-seat Haryana and helped the BJP take power last year. The ongoing protests have put JJP in a spot given it has a strong rural presence in the state.

Shortly after the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress took a dig at Chautala and tweeted "Dushyant ji, following Harsimrat Kaur Badal you should have resigned at least from the Deputy CM post. You are more attached to your chair than farmers...."

Amid an uproar by the opposition, Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday. A third bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha.

