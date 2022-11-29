'Will Quit Filmmaking If...': The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Amid Massive Row Over Movie

The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, on Monday strongly reacted to the ongoing controversy that sparked after International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head Nadav Lapid called the film about Kashmiri Pandits a 'propaganda, vulgar' at the festival's closing ceremony.

The Kashmir Files director taking to his Twitter posted a video and captioned it, "Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind."

In the video, he said, "Yesterday at IFFI-Goa jury chairman called 'The Kashmir Files' propaganda. For me, this is not new, as many terrorist orgs, urban naxals & those who want to divide India say. I'm surprised that such a narrative was supported on a stage at an event by GoI."

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.

Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory

"Who are these people who always stand against India?...I challenge all intellectuals of the world to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false, then I will quit film-making," he added.

Earlier, today, Vivek took an indirect dig at the remark by tweeting, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

GM.



Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, after Nadav Lapid Lapid's remarks did not go down well with many. Actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, who played key roles in 'The Kashmir Files' along with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vice President Abhinav Prakash were among the people who condemned the controversial comments.

Kher, in a Twitter post, shared a series of stills of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film "Schindler's List" along with a picture from "The Kashmir Files". "No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison," the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22, wrote.

'The Kashmir Files' was released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.