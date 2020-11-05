The chief minister also said that the government is mulling the issue with experts and will put an end to this in Karnataka, irrespective of what other states are doing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the state government will take strict measures to put an end to the religious conversions in the name of 'Love Jihad'. The chief minister also said that the government is mulling the issue with experts and will put an end to this in Karnataka, irrespective of what other states are doing.

"In recent days there are media reports about religious conversion in the name of love jihad in Karnataka. I have discussed this with officials before coming here. What other states have done or not done is a different matter, but in Karnataka, we will have to put an end to it," CM BS Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka government is the latest to join the list of states considering stern action against the religious conversions, termed as Love Jihad. Earlier, BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have said that they will bring a law to tackle the issue in their respective states.

"The issue of luring of young girls with the use of money or love and their conversion to other religions has been taken up seriously. After a thorough review, we will take a strong measure," Yediyurappa added while addressing the BJP state executive meeting in Mangaluru.

The issue of Love Jihad has been on the boil for the past few weeks. Close on the heels of Adityanath's 'Ram Naam Satya' remark, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government is contemplating a law against Love Jihad.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had termed as 'social evil' and said that the Karnataka government will tackle this by bringing a strict law.

"This love jihad has been there for some time and it is a social evil. A law is necessary - that has been the loud thinking of various sections of society in all states," Bommai had said.

Love Jihad is a slur used by the right-wing groups for the relationship between Hindu women and Muslim men, which according to them is a 'trick' to forcibly convert the Hindu women in the name of love or alluring them by money or other means.

However, the term is not officially recognised by the government of India as the Ministry of Home Affairs, in February this year had told the parliament that the term is not defined by the law.

"Love Jihad is not defined in law" and no such case had been reported by central agencies. Article 25 of the constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health. Various courts have upheld this view including the Kerala High Court. The term 'love jihad' is not defined under the extant laws," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had said in the Lok Sabha.

Posted By: Talib Khan