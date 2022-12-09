‘Will Play Opposition’s Role’: Delhi BJP Chief Amid Face Off With AAP Over MCD Mayor

AMID the ongoing speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation, the party's Delhi president on Friday said that the MCD mayor will be from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition."

"We will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD to save Delhi from the AAP, which has become synonymous with corruption," Gupta said during a press conference, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also thanked the citizens of the National Capital for casting their vote for the BJP and promised that he would continue to address the issues faced by the people in Delhi. He also thanked the Delhi police for the smooth and peaceful election.

In a press conference, the state president Gupta also said that the party has got 36.08 % of vote in 2017 and the party secured 39.09 % of vote in 2022. He also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was exposed as a result of the BJP's anti-corruption campaign, and so the public rejected the AAP's candidates in the assembly constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi Government Ministers. Not only this, compared to the assembly elections, the AAP got about 10 percent less vote share, he said.

Adesh Gupta also accused AAP of selling the tickets for the MCD. He said that the BJP candidates who could not become corporators will play the role of the opposition in their area because the candidates fielded by the AAP were made by selling tickets, and in return, they will collect money from the people in the municipal corporation. In such a situation, what would the public expect from those representatives in the name of development?

Gupta also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will act as a strong opposition and will work for the welfare of the people of Delhi.