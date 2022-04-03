Mumbai | ANI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

Addressing the party workers here, Thackeray said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

The MNS chief demanded the government to revoke the pensions given to the MPs and MLAs and asked to take their farmhouse away if they have to be given houses.

"The MLA and MP pensions should be stopped. If you want to give homes, then give to the poor people who live in the slums. Why provide the MLAs houses? If you have to provide homes, then take their farmhouses away and then give them houses," he said.

Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

The MNS chief also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that he is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.

"NCP was formed in 1999, and since then castism in the state rose which was done by Sharad Pawar. Pawar's NCP has always done politics on the basis of caste and has created a divide among people. If we don't come out of the caste politics then how will become Hindu? Which flag of Hindutva would we hold?" he said.

The leader lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and said that the state is progressing and he wants the same development in Maharashtra.

"I am happy to see that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We want the same development in Maharashtra. I will visit Ayodhya, but today I will not tell when. I will also talk about Hindutva," he said.

He also slammed former state minister Anil Deshmukh and said that he is behind the bars for serious allegations of corruption.

Thackeray hit out at NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik and said that he should be "ashamed for having links with underworld don".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma