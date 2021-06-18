The court also asked both the governments to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noting the violations of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the violations will only hasten the third wave of COVID-19 and said that it cannot be permitted at all in order to tackle the COVID situation.

The high court issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government, seeking a status report. The court also asked both the governments to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

This came after huge crowds were seen in several Delhi markets breaking Covid protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks after the city government relaxed the lockdown restrictions from this month. Delhi witnessed its darkest public health crisis during the second wave of COVID-19.

Huge crowds were also seen in the metro stations and shopping malls which opened earlier this month. The massive gathering of people also prompted doctors to warn that it could lead to an exponential increase in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The Delhi government had announced the first phase of Unlock process in the national capital earlier last month. Under Unlock 1, the Delhi government allowed factories and construction activities, while shopping malls, shops and markets reopened on Monday under the third phase of the Delhi Unlock.

Weekly markets too reopened but are allowed only 50 per cent vendors and only one market per day will function in each municipal zone.

The national capital recorded 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 158 fresh cases of the disease on Thursday while the positivity rate dipped to 0.20 per cent. These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital on April 3 had also recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

158 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday indicate a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection. On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths. On March 8, it had witnessed 239 cases while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19. The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.50 per cent now.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan