'Will Only Unite Oppn': Nitish Kumar On Possible Battle With PM Modi In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the 2024 polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. On his mission to unite the opposition, the Janata Dal United chief, who ended his coalition with the BJP last month, has been in the national capital since Monday.

With a long list of leaders from the opposition that he wanted to meet, Nitish Kumar met with CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who is also an ally in the state. Earlier, he met Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Janata Dal Secular’s HD Kumaraswamy, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, etc ….

He also has meetings scheduled for the evening with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

NDTV reports from its sources that Kumar’s plan for now is to impress upon the opposition to come up with a united front against the BJP. Ahead of the general elections in 2024, this is necessary, keeping in mind the lack of organisation that the opposition has displayed in recent years. It is very tough to believe that all the parties from the opposition will flock together. There is no consensus about a common face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several leaders are seen as possible faces, including TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, etc.

During an interaction with the reporters, he said that the 2024 general elections would be "very good." "It has been a one-sided contest so far." He added,

"We will build a main front, not a third front." I will not be the leader. I will try to unite the opposition. The BJP is trying to capture the country. If everyone fights the election together, then the picture will be different. "We are talking to all the people," he told reporters after the meeting, reports NDTV.

On being asked about the face of the opposition to PM Modi in 2024, Kumar said, "You see the work they have done. They have just advertised and changed names.