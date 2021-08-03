Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is receiving threat calls from anonymous numbers stating that he will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolor on August 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in the Delhi-NCR and the nearby districts of Haryana on Tuesday reported to have received phone calls threatening Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The threat was made through pre-recorded phone calls originating from different mobile numbers. According to a report in the Dainik Jagran, the caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a member of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The caller threatened that CM Manohar Lal Khattar will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolor on August 15 in support of the movement of farmers' organisations. The government has given orders to investigate the threat call against the Haryana Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the call came on the same day when the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard the bail plea of jailed farmer leader Dalbir Singh for inciting people on the internet and threatening to kill the Haryana Chief Minister. Singh has been granted bail by the High Court.

The calls are coming from several international numbers: +7167558882, +17053007509,+441978804118, +441227949043, and +441277283866.

"I am aware of the threat call on August 15. I have not received any such call directly, but we have a tight security arrangement. Agencies are also ready. The subject of Pannu is very old. We will not allow any such topic to flourish," said CM Khattar.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was threatened by Khalistan supporters. An audio message was sent that the tricolor will not be allowed to be hoisted on August 15. This audio has been sent on the mobiles of some journalists of the state. The recorded call states that Himachal was a part of Punjab. A referendum will be held in Punjab and Himachal will be included in Punjab again. The supporters of Khalistan have appealed that farmers should take to the streets with tractors and do not allow CM Jairam to hoist the tricolor on August 15.

