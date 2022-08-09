Will Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Join Hands With Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Again? Explained

Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United), who earlier left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2014, had contested the 2015 Bihar assembly polls with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the banner of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance). This had managed to stop the Modi wave in Bihar that year as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged just 53 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

However, just two years after that, Kumar cited his 'no-corruption' plank to pull out of the Mahagathbandhan as he joined hands with the BJP again. At that time, the charges were against then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Five years later, the political arena of Bihar is abuzz again as multiple reports have emerged claiming Kumar is 'upset' with the BJP and wants to leave the NDA. Despite assurances from the JD(U), reports have indicated that the alliance with BJP is over and a formal decision in this regard will be taken during Kumar's meeting with party MPs, MLAs, and MLCs on Tuesday.

Like the BJP in 2017, the RJD has opened its doors for the JD(U), saying it is "ready to embrace" if he decides to walk out of the NDA. Similarly, Congress has also shown interest in joining hands with the JD(U).

"If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him ('gale lagaenge'). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along," RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said on Monday.

It would be interesting to see if Kumar will make a U-turn again to join hands with the RJD if he leaves the NDA. Like always, Kumar has kept everyone guessing over his next move that might decide the political future of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has repeatedly stressed that there's no confusion between the two allies, is keeping a close watch on the JD(U). On Monday, multiple media reports claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to Kumar. However, Shah's office has refuted the reports.

"We don't believe the alliance is breaking but Kumar will have a hard time explaining why he is tying up with a party whose leader has corruption convictions in five cases, if Kumar does it at all," a Bihar BJP leader told News18.