Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra rebel minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday shared a cryptic tweet soon after his revolt shocked the MVA government in the state leaving it on the verge of collapse. Shinde in his tweet said that he is a staunch Shiv Sainik and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe's teachings.

"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत... बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan