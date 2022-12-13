'Will Make Our Stand Clear': CM Bommai Ahead Of Meeting With Eknath Shinde Over Maha-K'Taka Border Row

AMID the growing tensions over Karnataka and Maharashtra border issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will make Karnataka's stand clear in the border dispute with Maharashtra.

This came a day before the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is likely to take place in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, where Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both states to discuss the border dispute.

"The Union Home Minister has called Chief Ministers of both states to discuss the border dispute, where we will make our stand clear. I will be sharing details about all the developments that have taken place after the State Reorganisation Act till now-when the case (is) before the Supreme Court," Bommai, as quoted by PTI said.

Last week, the border dispute grew more heated, as leaders from both states voiced their opinions, and pro-Kannada and pro-Marathi activists were detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district of Belagavi. Following this, the Karnataka and Maharashtra Chief Ministers spoke to each other over the phone and agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both sides.

An inter-state dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra dates back to 1957, after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines, tends to surface before the winter session of the Karnataka legislature, which is held in Belagavi as the city is claimed by Maharashtra.

In this case, the Centre has always maintained a neutral stand asking the two states to resolve the dispute between themselves. There is no such decision has been made by the Centre so far.

The winter session of the legislature is scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 19 to 30.