'Will Make Armed Forces Tech Savvy': PM Modi Hails First Batch Of Agniveers

PM Modi addressing the gathering at the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, via video conferencing (Image Credits: ANI)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers and called the scheme a transformative policy and a game changer in strengthening the armed forces and making them future-ready.

In his virtual address, PM Modi mentioned that the scheme will also empower women in the coming times and congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of this "path-breaking" scheme. According to Modi, the young batch will not only make the armed forces youthful but also tech-savvy.

He mentioned that soldiers with an awareness of technology will play a significant role in Indian Army, adding that the current generation of youth especially has this potential and Agniveers will play a leading role in the forces in the times to come.

The prime minister then spoke about the new India that is full of enthusiasm and determination and said that efforts are being put into mordernise and make the armed forces 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant). Speaking about the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he mentioned that the way how wars are fought is changing in the 21st century.

Modi lauded the potential of Agniveers and said that their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high. He further mentioned that this opportunity will provide them with the experience that will be a source of pride for life

"Hailing the potential of youth and Agniveers, Prime Minister concluded by saying that they are the ones who are going to provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century," the statement quoting Modi said.

He then mentioned that the scheme will further play a major role in women empowerment and expressed happiness at how women Agniveers are adding pride to naval forces.

The prime minister said he looks forward to seeing women Agniveers in all three forces, noting that they are leading armed forces on various fronts and cited examples of women posted in Siachen and driving modern fighter planes.

The interaction also witnessed the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Announced on June 14 last year, the Agnipath scheme, youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years are recruited for the Indian armed forces, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years.

The scheme has also introduced massive criticism from the opposition, however, the government has said it will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

In his speech, Modi told the recruits that getting posted in different regions will give them an opportunity to get diverse experiences and they should try to learn different languages, cultures and ways of living.

He also added that the teamwork and leadership skills during their years of services will add a new dimension to the personality of Agniveers.

(With inputs from PTI)