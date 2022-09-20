‘Will Look Into It’: Jyotiraditya Scindia On Bhagwant Mann’s Deplaning Controversy

Following a controversy over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant allegedly being deplaned on Delhi bound flight from Germany allegedly because he was drunk, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will investigate the matter.

"This was an incident on international soil, will have to make sure to verify the details and facts. It's up to Lufthansa airlines to provide that data. Based on the request that has been sent to me, I will certainly look into it," Scindia told media persons.

Earlier on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

The SAD chief further alleged that Man was too drunk to walk and which led to a 4-hour flight delay.

"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also sought an explanation as to why Mann was deplaned and demanded an apology from Chief Minister for “humiliating Punjab”.

The Punjab chief minister was on a visit to Germany from September 11-18 to attract investments and strategic alliances in various sectors. Notably, Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday.

During his visit to Berlin, Mann asked leading German company Verbio Group to explore future collaboration opportunities with the state in the renewable energy sector. He also asked the Verbio Group to expand their partnership with Punjab and build new product verticals in the State.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied the allegations and slammed the opposition parties for spreading 'canards' against Mann. AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang called the allegations “baseless and bogus”, and accused the rival parties of indulging in negative propaganda to defame the chief minister.