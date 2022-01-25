New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted that the consistent pace of COVID-19 vaccination has immensely helped in bringing down the positivity rate in Delhi to 10 per cent from 30 per cent within 10 days. The chief minister also said that the Delhi government is trying to bring the life of Delhiites back to normalcy and will lift the COVID-induced restrictions soon.

Addressing a gathering at a program on the sidelines of Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal, citing a significant decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi, said, "COVID positivity rate has reduced by 20 per cent in the span of last 10 days. Today it's about 10 per cent, opposed to a 30 per cent positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination".

"Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy. The Delhi government will make all efforts in that direction", the chief minister added days after recommending the Delhi LG to lift some COVID restrictions including a weekend curfew and ending the odd-even system for the opening of shops in markets.

However, the chief minister's recommendations went in vain and the Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejected the proposal and said that the government should wait until the COVID situation in Delhi improves more. However, the LG allowed private offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, amid demands of lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops by traders as well as the AAP and the BJP, Delhi's apex COVID-19 management body DDMA will meet on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city.

The meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled at 12.30 pm on January 27. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting. The government is also likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of this month.

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest so far in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection. It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. As many as 543 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan