New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lauding the "healthy discussion" over the Ukraine crisis in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government will "leave no stone unturned" to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian citizens facing adverse situations abroad.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister thanked the MPs for the discussions over the situation in Ukraine and India's efforts to bring its citizens back to the country through Operation Ganga.

"I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views," PM Modi tweeted. "The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar spoke about the Ukraine crisis in the Parliament and asserted that India is strongly against the conflict as no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood.

He stressed that talks are the solution to resolve the differences and asserted that India would be "glad to contribute" if it can provide any assistance. He also condemned the civilian killings in Bucha, saying India is "deeply disturbed" by the reports.

"We are, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes," Jaishankar said.

"If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and it has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 22 after President Vladimir Putin authorised a 'special military operation', forcing India to launch Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens from the war-ravaged country.

The Centre later sent four Union Ministers - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and General (retired) VK Singh - to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation operation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma