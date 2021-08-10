Karnataka Lockdown News: Dr Sudhakar said there is "no question" of imposing a state-wide lockdown as Karnataka is "not in such a situation". However, he asserted that the state government will take appropriate steps in districts where cases are rising.

Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has dismissed reports of imposing a complete lockdown in the state despite a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Udupi, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

Speaking an English daily, Dr Sudhakar said there is "no question" of imposing a state-wide lockdown as Karnataka is "not in such a situation". However, he asserted that the state government will take appropriate steps in districts where cases are rising.

"We have already imposed night curfew across the state and the restrictions like the curbs on large gatherings and other potential risks are already in place," he told The News Indian Express. "We will monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis and take appropriate decisions based on the opinions of experts and recommendations of the TAC".

Dr Sudhakar's statement comes after several districts of Karnataka reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. Interestingly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last week said that his government will take a call on night curfew and weekend restrictions in the state after analysing the situation after 15 days.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,186 new cases and 24 deaths that pushed the tally and toll to 29.19 lakh and 36,817 respectively, said the state health department. It also said that 28.59 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the state while the number of active cases now stands at 23,316.

Out of the 24 deaths, three each were from Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Udupi and two each from Dharwad, Hassan, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada, the state health department said.

Among the districts with the new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 296, Dakshina Kannada 273, Kodagi 83, Mysuru 82 and Udupi 81. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, too, with 12.30 lakh followed by Mysuru 1.74 lakh and Tumakuru 1.18 lakh, it said.

