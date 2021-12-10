New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will hold a key meeting on Friday regarding COVID-19 booster shots amid concerns over Omicron that has forced countries around the globe to reimpose travel restrictions.

Several experts have recommended booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines amid fears that the virus might mutate and reduce the effectiveness of the jabs. Last month, Dr NK Arora, COVID-19 Task Force chief, had also opened up about booster shots, saying a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses will be made public soon by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Following this, the NTAGI also conducted a meet this month, but no consensus was reached on the issue. "The meeting put light on COVID-19 vaccination, additional doses and vaccination for children but due to no consensus over the issues final recommendation couldn't be made," news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying.

Notably, several countries, including the United States of America (USA), have also approved booster shots. Initially, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned against administering booster shots but now has said that people who are "immunocompromised" must receive additional jabs first.

In India, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) regarding approval for a booster shot of Covishield citing additional doses.

It started shipping the Covishield vaccine from January this year and has crossed the one billion dose landmark in the last week of November. In total, the country has administered 114.78 crore Covishield vaccines till date.

The Union health ministry said India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 131 crore landmark milestone on Thursday. More than 67 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma