'Will He Be Victorious In 2024?': Nitish Kumar's Fresh Dare To PM Modi For Next Lok Sabha Polls

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record eighth time in the last 22 years, asserted that the NDA government at the Centre led by prime minister Narendra Modi should worry about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and called for a united Opposition for the General Elections.

Speculations have been rife regarding his future with his 'national ambitions' doing rounds in the political sphere since his move against the NDA, which whom he had reunited in 2017. However, the Chief Minister rejected any such speculations after being sworn in today. Kumar also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," he said shortly after taking the oath as CM. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Kumar said that the party made the decision together to leave the BJP.

"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," the Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav became his Deputy in the Bihar government. Sources in the seven-party ruling coalition said that a cabinet expansion would take place later. Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday.

A swearing-in ceremony was held in the Rajendra Mandapam of the Raj Bhawan here where the two leaders took the oath. Tejashwi Yadav, after taking the oath, touched the feet of CM Nitish Kumar and took his blessings. Nitish Kumar also greeted Tehashwi Yadav warmly. Before going to the Raj Bhawan, Nitish Kumar spoke to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad over the phone.

During the event, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's wife Rajshree Yadav and other leaders of JD(U) and RJD were present at the venue. Nitish Kumar, became the chief minister of Bihar in March 2000, November 2005, November 2010, February 2015, November 2015, July 2017, November 2020 and August 10, 2022. Tejashwi Yadav had taken the oath of deputy CM of Bihar in November 2015 and now on August 10, 2022.



