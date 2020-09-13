In a televised address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he will face all the political storms and at the same time will also fight the coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has been facing intense criticism over a host of issues, including the Kangana Ranaut episode, the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the recent attack on a Navy veteran allegedly by his part workers and the rising Covid-19 cases, on Monday said that he will face all the political storms and at the same time will also fight the coronavirus.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too... Over the last few days, we have done a lot of work (on coronavirus)... we will fight the political crisis too," the Maharashtra CM said at a televised public address.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma