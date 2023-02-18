'Will Expose Mastermind Behind Murder Of Odisha Minister Naba Das’: BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra

Weeks after the Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das was killed by a police officer, the leader of the opposition in Odisha, Jaynarayan Mishra, asserted on Saturday that he will expose the mastermind behind the murder.

Mishra, who has been accused of allegedly pushing a policewoman during a protest on Wednesday, also alleged that many high-profile people are involved in the killing of the minister and that it must be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Das, who was the health minister in the state, was shot by a police official of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank in Jharsuguda district on January 29, when Das was on his way to attend a programme. After being shot, the Odisha minister, Naba Das, succumbed to his injuries later that day in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

"The ASI was merely the shooter, but who was his handler? I will soon expose the mystery surrounding the brutal murder of cabinet minister Naba Das," Mishra told PTI.

Soon after the incident, the accused police officer was arrested and later dismissed from the service. Recently, he was taken to Gujarat for a polygraph and narco analysis test by the Crime Branch for further investigation of the case.

Mishra also said that the BJD government should answer a lot of questions.

"They (state government) are saying the ASI was mentally unstable. Then why was he given a gun? According to the ECG report, Naba Dash died in Jharsuguda. Then why was he brought to Bhubaneswar?" the BJP leader asked.

Besides the Naba Das murder case, the BJP leader said that he will also raise issues such as crime against women and the law and order situation in the state in the next session of the assembly, which will commence on February 21.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mishra's assertions, senior BJD leader Sashi Bhusan Behera said the ruling party is prepared to discuss any issue in the assembly.

Mishra was booked under various IPC sections, including 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), for allegedly pushing a lady police official during a protest in front of the Sambalpur district collector's office on Wednesday.

