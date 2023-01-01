'Will Ensure Justice': Haryana Minister Anil Vij Tells Woman Coach Who Accused Sandeep Singh Of Harassment

HARYANA Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday, after hearing the complaint of sexual harassment by the junior athlete coach against the State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, assured that justice will be served in this matter.



"I have listened to her on her complaint. I will talk to the Chief Minister on this matter. We will ensure that justice is served," Haryana Home minister Anil Vij said after meeting the woman complainant at his official residence in Ambala.



The woman, a junior athlete coach in Haryana, met State Home Minister Anil Vij to seek help from him, regarding the case of sexual harassment which she charged against State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.



"Home Minister has always helped us. Ever since he was the Sports Minister, there have been a lot of expectations from him. He has always helped. Even today I had full faith that he will hear me and will be on the side of justice," she said, while walking out after meeting State Home Minister Anil Vij.



Earlier this month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.



During the press briefing, the alleged victim demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.



Notably, on Sunday, the woman told ANI that she opened up about the incident to the public after her patience went off.



"I am also a player, think how much patience I would have to tolerate such ill behaviour of this person from February till now," the woman said, adding that she didn't open up about the incident earlier as she was afraid of negative impact on the sports industry.



"I tried as much as I could. He created, such an atmosphere officially that a girl goes to him automatically," she added.



The woman reiterated that she opened up to the public only after her patience broke up.



To a question about other victims, hesitating to open up, she said, "I have full hope as soon as he resigns and is behind bars, those people will definitely come forward."



"Everyone should know how an Olympic-level athlete misbehaved with another national-level athlete," she said, demanding strict action against the minister.



However, Olympian and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been brushing off the allegations, levelled against him by the junior athlete coach.



The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against the Haryana Sports Minister following a complaint by the female coach.



A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter.



Responding to the development, Haryana Sports Minister told ANI that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar till pending enquiry.

(Except the headline, this copy has not been edited by Jagran Staff.)