New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The family of the 21-year-old Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian-Ukraine war, has decided to donate their son's body for medical research, ANI reported.

Shankarappa, the student's father, said that Naveen wanted to accomplish something in the medical field. He told, “My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research."

The chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, informed on Friday that Naveen’s body won’t reach Bengaluru airport on Sunday but Monday at 3 AM and clarified the same on Twitter.

Naveen’s father also informed, "My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies." Naveen’s family is relieved that their son’s body is brought back. The student’s father further added, "We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and to the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was an MBBS student, who was studying at Kharkiv National Medical National University and was a resident of the Haveri district of Karnataka. He was reportedly standing in a line to purchase food when he was killed in Russian shelling. His family was given a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation and has also been promised a job for a family member.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav