Will Do His Best To Avoid Discussion On Adani: Rahul Gandhi’s Fresh Salvo At PM Modi

AMID the ongoing row over the Hindenburg-Adani row, Congress MP Rahul on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make "all efforts" that "no discussion" is held in the Parliament over the issue.

The former Congress President's statement comes after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after the opposition parties held a protest demanding a joint parliamentary probe or a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

"The government will try its best that no discussion takes place on the Adani issue in Parliament. The government should allow a discussion on this in the Parliament. You will see, all efforts will be made. Not the government, PM Modi will make all efforts that there is no discussion on Adani in the Parliament. There is a reason behind it. You know the reason," the Congress MP said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Gandhi said that he has been raising this issue for the last 2-3 years and that the country should know who is behind Adani.

"I have been raising this issue for the past 2-3 years. I want that there should be a discussion on this and everything should be clear. There should be a discussion on the corruption of crores of rupees that have taken place, and India's infrastructure has been captured. The country should know which power is behind Adani," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the Congress is avoiding answering questions about the Adani project.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For the third consecutive day, the opposition in Parliament was not allowed to raise the demand of JPC regarding the Adani scam. Both the houses were adjourned till 2.00 pm. It is clear that the Modi government is running away."