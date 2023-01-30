'Will Die Rather Than Join Hands With BJP': Nitish Kumar Hits Back At Sushil Modi

A DAY after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushi Modi rejected any further coalition with Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, Janata Dal (United), the latter has hit back at the BJP leader.

JDU supremo Kumar, slamming back at Sushil Modi, said that he would rather die than join hands with the BJP.

"I will rather die than join hands with BJP," Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Modi, on Sunday, said that Bihar's CM has become a liability now and that the top leaders of the party have made it clear that there won't be any coalition with Nitish in the future.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all senior leaders have made it very clear that there will be no coalition with Nitish Kumar or the JDU in the future."

"The person not just betrayed BJP, he also betrayed the mandate of the people and PM Modi," he added as quoted by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also claimed that the power of Nitish Kumar to attract votes has ended.

"Coalition happens with those who have power, but Nitish Kumar has become a "liability" now. His ability to transfer votes has ended. He was able to win 44 seats in the last Assembly elections, just because PM Modi campaigned for him, or else he would not have even won 15 seats," he said.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Modi, also said that the saffron brigade can now contest the assembly elections in Bihar on its own. He also said that Kumar is powerless now and won't be able to attract votes any longer. According to him, the BJP will contest the 2025 assembly polls on its own.

"Nitish Kumar is powerless now. Whether in BJP, or in RJD, he will no longer be able to attract votes. We are happy that he has left the coalition, and now we can contest the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025 on our own and will come to power," he added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In August last year, Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance. Following his split from the BJP, he formed the "Mahagathbandhan" with Tejashwi Yadav and became the state's eighth chief minister.