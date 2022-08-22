Will Devendra Fadnavis 'Move To Delhi' After Entry Into BJP's Central Election Committee | Explained

The decision of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make Devendra Fadnavis the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was considered to be a masterstroke of the saffron party after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde ditched Uddhav Thackeray that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Although that decision irked many in the BJP, Fadnavis had accepted it after requests from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. However, it is now being speculated that the BJP leader may be called to New Delhi and given a cabinet berth.

Recently, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule in a letter to state party workers also said that Fadnavis will carry forward the legacy of ex-premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting that he may get a national role soon.

Although Bawankule soon clarified that Fadnavis will stay in Maharashtra, saying the state needs a "visionary leader" like him, political experts feel that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister may soon find himself in Delhi.

"We do not support any political party, but extend all support to the person who has vision for the country. Devendra Fadnavis is one of the leaders in top leadership of the BJP who can lead the party and country as well. We urge the BJP leadership that Devendra Fadnavis should be fielded from Pune Lok Sabha constituency because it is one of the safest seats for him," Bawankule's letter stated.

The BJP's decision to include Fadnavis in its central elections committee and drop Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the BJP's parliamentary board is also indication of former Maharashtra Chief Minister's entry into Delhi politics.

Fadnavis also enjoys the trust of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was clearly visible in recently concluded assembly elections in Goa, where he was given a key role in the party.

"Devendra Fadnvis is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, therefore he has a future. After his appointment of deputy chief minister instead of CM, it was said that he has been cut to size. But this recent appointment changes the perspective," The New Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

"One can see that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has not been given the place while Fadnavis has got it," they said, "So it is also one kind of a checkmate to Yogi. Fadnavis’ stature is bigger than that of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and he has a bright future as well."