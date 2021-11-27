New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the fears over the new, highly infectious variant of COVID-19, Omicron, which was termed a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) grow across the globe, the debates whether the COVID-19 vaccines will work against it or not.

Reacting to the same, senior ICMR scientist Samiran Panda said that genomic variations and structural changes have been reported from other countries in the new variant of coronavirus but whether these alterations would impart increased transmissibility or make vaccines ineffective is under examination.

"Vaccines which have been directed towards spike protein of the virus may find difficulty in mounting adequate immunity against the mutated version because of the structural changes that have been reported in the viral genome, according to WHO. However, we have to wait and watch in order to figure out how the emergence of this new mutant evolve and play out at the population level," said Panda.

He said that vaccines used in India -- Covaxin and Covishield -- have been reported to work against previously identified mutants from within India and other countries. "Whether they would be effective against newly reported mutant B.1.1.529 needs to be seen over a period of time," he said.

A World Health Organisation panel has named the new COVID-19 strain 'Omicron' and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, the category that also includes the delta variant.

"Genomic variations and structural changes have been reported from other countries in the new emerging variant of coronavirus but whether these changes would impart increased transmissibility or make vaccines ineffective is under examination," he said.

Panda said mRNA vaccines are directed towards viral spike protein and host cell receptor interaction and thus may need to be tweaked as appropriate around the changes observed in the virus. Panda, meanwhile, also stressed on strengthening of the ongoing vaccination drive as well as strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour where community engagement is the key intervention approach.

Ramping up genomic surveillance in the country and for incoming international travelers will also help in forming programmatic intervention measures, he underlined. Panda further said structural changes that have been observed in the new COVID-19 variant are indicative of the possibility of adherence to the same cellular receptors with increased affinity or transmission.

Panda said it is to be seen how the variant behaves at an individual level and at the population level. "Whether it is getting transmitted really fast or it is causing clusters of infections, it still requires a little more time for evidence," he said.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan