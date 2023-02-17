'Will Continue To Report Without Fear Or Favour': BBC As 'Stressful' Tax Survey Ends After 60 Hours

AS THE Income Tax Department left the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai after a 60 hours long survey, the BBC said it will continue to report without "fear or favour". The survey which began on February 14, ended after a three-day-long search on Thursday which involved going through files and cloning data from some digital devices.

Around 10 employees, including the senior editors of the UK-headquartered public broadcaster, returned home as the probe ended after lengthy questioning on Thursday night. The BBC said it will continue to cooperate with authorities following the I-T survey at the broadcaster's India offices.

The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and, "We stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” the spokesperson, as quoted by the news agency PTI, said.

"The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible. We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond," BBC said.

The survey came weeks after BBC released a two-part documentary called "India: The Modi Question", on Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Since then the documentary has sparked controversy across the country as many students from different universities screened the film despite the Centre's ban on it.

Earleir, the Union government denounced the documentary calling it ap propaganda piece and decided to ban it in India. The film screening in the universities like JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and the University of Hyderabad led to huge violence on the campuses which resulted in detaining of many students.

While UK-based human rights organisation South Asia Solidarity Group dubbed it a "blatantly vindictive move", Amnesty International declared it was a "blatant affront to freedom of expression".

(With Agencies Inputs)