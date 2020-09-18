Amid mounting pressure to resign in support of farmers, who are protesting against a set of farm bills being brought by the Centre, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Friday met with his boss and CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid mounting pressure to resign in support of farmers, who are protesting against a set of farm bills being brought by the Centre, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Friday met with his boss and CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Following his meeting with Khattar, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader also held delibrations with the top leadership of his party.

Chautala is under pressure to quit as deputy CM of Haryana, where farmers were recently lathi-charged for protesting against the farm bills. The pressure has increased further after the resignation of Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Soon after Kaur's resignation, the Opposition Congress accused Chautala of "attachment with the chair" and not the farmers of the state.

"Dushyant ji, following Harsimrat Kaur Badal you should have resigned at least from the Deputy CM post. You are more attached to your chair than farmers....", Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

