'Will Changing Names Solve Country's Problems?': Mayawati On Renaming Mughal Gardens

HOURS after the Rashtrapati Bhavan's famous Mughal Garden was renamed as "Amrit Udyan," Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, took a dig at the government and asked if the "problems" of the country and its people would go away by changing names.

1. कुछ मुट्ठीभर लोगों को छोड़कर देश की समस्त जनता जबरदस्त महंगाई, गरीबी व बेरोजगारी आदि के तनावपूर्ण जीवन से त्रस्त है, जिनके निदान पर ध्यान केन्द्रित करने के बजाय धर्मान्तरण, नामान्तरण, बायकाट व नफरती भाषणों आदि के जरिए लोगों का ध्यान बांटने का प्रयास घोर अनुचित व अति-दुःखद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 29, 2023

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty, unemployment, etc., and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempts to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycotts, and hate speeches are unfair and sad."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the renaming of the iconic gardens shreds yet another symbol of colonialism. BJP leader Suvedu Adhikari also called for renaming all structures in the country named after Mughals.

In another tweet, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati asked, "Will changing the name of the famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan solve the burning day-to-day problems of the country and crores of people here." "Else, the general public will consider this as an attempt by the government to cover up its shortcomings and failures," she said.

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udhyan Utsav 2023, which will be open for visits starting on January 31. According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it will be open for visitors until March 26 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The garden will be open for special categories from March 28 to 31. For farmers, it will be open on March 29; for differently-abled persons on March 29; for defence, paramilitary forces, and police personnel on March 30; and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.

Spread over 15 acres, the garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan originally included East Lawn, Central Lawn, the Long Garden, and the Circular Garden.