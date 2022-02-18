New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday. The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis among others.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

PM Modi began his address by first congratulating all on the upcoming birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji on February 19. “This new rail line will bring a significant change in the lives of Mumbai residents by enhancing their ease of living,” PM Modi said. “With the beginning of these two lines, there will be four major changes in the lives of Mumbaikars. First, there will be different rail lines for local and express trains. Second, the incoming trains from the other states won’t have to wait for the passing of local trains. Third, in Kalyan-Kurla section, the mail express trains can be run without any delay. Fourth, the disruption which is faced every Sunday, the difficulty in travelling of Mumbra and Kalawa residents too has been cured,” PM Modi added.

Dedicating to the nation two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva. https://t.co/tjHxoIlDVH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2022

Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from North side and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and features 1.4 kilometres long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma