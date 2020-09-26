Poonawalla underscored the challenges before the government in vaccinating every Indian and asked if it has Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year for the same.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has estimated the cost for the purchase and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to each Indian citizen to be around Rs 80,000 crore. Taking to twitter, Poonawalla on Saturday underscored the challenges before the government in vaccinating every Indian and asked if it has Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year for the same.

"Qucik question; will the government of India have 80,000 crore available, over the next one year? Because that is what @MoFHW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia," Poonawalla tweeted.

"I ask the question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," the following tweet read.

The statement has come days after Poonawalla warned there won't be enough vaccine against COVID-19 for everyone in the world till the end of 2024.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with the British company AstraZeneca to produce the COVID-19 vaccine in India. The highly awaited vaccine is branded as Covidshield and the manufactuers and researchers are hopeful that it will be an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine that is going to be useful for mass use. Last month, Poonawalla had said that he is hopeful to launch the vaccine by the end of this year and believes it will begin reaching the masses by the end of the next year.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja