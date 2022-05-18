New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hailing his government's decision to amend national policy on biofuels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday the move will encourage create employment opportunities across the country and push the 'Make in India' initiative.

"Amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, which have been approved by the Cabinet will encourage research in developing indigenous technologies, boost 'Make in India' and create employment opportunities," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet - headed by the Prime Minister himself - approved amendments to the national policy on biofuels to reduce India's dependency on oil imports to meet its energy needs.

The main amendment is for advancing the target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol (20 per cent ethanol, 80 per cent petrol) to 2025-26 from 2030, the government in a release.

Currently, about 10 per cent of ethanol is blended in petrol.

Besides, more feedstocks for the production of biofuels will be allowed. The government also said that the amendments will promote the production of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India program, by units located in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) or Export Oriented Units (EoUs).

The amendments, the government said, will also grant permission for the export of biofuels in specific cases and delete or amend certain phrases in the Policy in line with decisions taken during the meetings of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC).

"This proposal will also attract and foster developments of indigenous technologies which will pave the way for Make in India drive and thereby generate more employment," the government said.

"This amendment proposal will pave the way for Make in India drive thereby leading to reduction in import of petroleum products by generation of more and more biofuels."

"Since many more feedstocks are being allowed for production of biofuels, this will promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat and give an impetus to Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming 'energy independent' by 2047," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma