'Will Be Resolved Amicably': Kerala Speaker On Tensions Over Govt's Ordinace For Removal Of Governor

There has been an ongoing tussle between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the ordinance that was sent to Rajbhavan for the removal of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of the state universities.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 20 Nov 2022 10:47 PM IST
AMID the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over the ordinance regarding the removal of the state governor from the post of chancellor of the state universities, State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer said that the issue will be resolved ‘amicably’.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Assembly Speaker said, "Things will be done according to the agenda prepared in the Kerala Assembly session to be held from December 5." The problems between the Governor and Kerala government will be resolved amicably, the Speaker added.

Earlier, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government sent an ordinance to Rajbhavan for the removal of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor of the state universities.

It was later confirmed by the Kerala Raj Bhavan that it received the ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of chancellor in various universities.

On November 9, the Kerala Cabinet made a decision to introduce an ordinance to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor.

The state Cabinet is planning to bring in an expert in place of the chancellor.

The decision of Cabinet came after Governor sought the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state.

According to an order issued by the Kerala Governor, Vice-Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunachath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University have been asked to resign from their posts.

Later the Vice Chancellors of nine universities moved the High Court challenging the Governor’s order to tender their resignations.

The Governor had also appointed Ciza Thomas as Vice Chancellor in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Vijayan government had requested the High Court to stay the appointment that was ordered by Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, chancellor of the state universities. However, the court declined to stay the appointment.

Earlier in October, the Supreme court fired Rajasree MS from the Vice Chancellor post citing a violation of UGC norms.

(With inputs from ANI)

