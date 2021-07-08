Twitter on Thursday, July 8 told the Delhi High Court that it needs eight weeks' time to appoint a grievance officer in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter on Thursday, July 8 told the Delhi High Court that it needs eight weeks' time to appoint a grievance officer in India. The microblogging and social networking service said it will make the first compliance report public by July 11.

"Twitter tells Delhi HC that it'll, in good faith, make an offer of employment to a qualified candidate to fill Chief Compliance Officer position within 8 weeks. Twitter tells HC that it has appointed a resident of India as its interim Chief Compliance Officer effective 6th July," new agency ANI reported.

This comes amid the High Court's warning that the social media giant cannot take "as long as it wants" to appoint an India-based officer. Twitter has told the High court that it has appointed a resident of India as its interim Chief Compliance Officer on Tuesday, July 6 for the time being.

The company has said that it is accepting applications for the position for which job openings have been posted. It will require eight weeks time to fill the crucial role of Chief Compliance Officer.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court warned Twitter for delaying the process of the appointment of a grievance office. "How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that," the High Court judge said.

Earlier, Twitter India's interim grievance redressal officer, Dharmendra Chatur resigned amid the tussle between the government and Twitter over the company's stand on the new IT rules. After him, Twitter appointed its US-based Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as grievance officer for India. However, as per the new IT rules, the role can only be occupied by an Indian resident.

Pointing out this, the government told the court that Twitter could lose its legal immunity to action over third party content for not complying with its new IT rules.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha