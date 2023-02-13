'Will Aero India Remove Poverty?': Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Questions PM Modi Govt

HOURS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India 2023 at Yalahanka Air Force Station near Bengaluru, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took a dig at the show and questioned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that "will the event eradicate poverty by any means?"

During the election campaign in Hubballi, the former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said, "Is the Air Show a programme to remove poverty? Will poverty be ended by participating in the Aero India Show? The attempt is being made to misguide people at the time of elections."

He also said that the BJP just wants publicity.

"Which political party has done injustice to the north Karnataka region? I had advised to rectify the legal and technical issues regarding Mahadayi River water dispute. But, the BJP just wanted publicity. This is what BJP is continuing to do," he said as quoted by news agency IANS.

"It is being alleged that north Karnataka region is treated with step motherly attitude. The leaders of the region have minted money in the name of projects. The national parties are playing with the lives of the poor," he added.

While inaugurating Aero India 2023, PM Modi said that the exhibition is not only a show but is a reflection of India's self confidence. It is a biennial exhibition event, and the latest event is the 14th edition.

"Aero India reflects India's new strength and capabilities," the prime minister said, as quoted news agency PTI.

The event will have the participation of around 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries. A total of 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be finalised during the exhibition. The agreements are expected to bring an investment of approximately Rs 75,000.

Exuding confidence in the growing stature of India, the Prime Minister said, "India today is not only a market but also potential defence partner for so many countries".

(With Inputs from IANS)