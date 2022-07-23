‘Will Act If Judiciary Comes Out With Verdict Against Him’: TMC On Partha Chatterjee’s Arrest In SSC Scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on Saturday said that the party will take appropriate actions against the arrested Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee if the judiciary comes out with a verdict against him in the West Bengal SSC scam case. The TMC's statement came hours after a court in West Bengal sent Chatterjee to two days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. The ED found a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore from Chatterjee's acquaintance Arpita Mukherjee's house yesterday, who has also been arrested by the federal agency today.

“We're watching the situation & have faith in the judiciary. TMC will not tolerate any discrepancy or malpractice in party or in govt. TMC will act after the judiciary comes out with its verdict,” Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim as quoted by ANI said.

The Trinamool leader also accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies against opposition parties and their leaders. Referring to a comment by Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who said that many more arrests will be made in the future in this case, Hakim said that “If Suvendu Adhikari is saying this even before any statement by the ED itself, it means that the agency is politically influenced by the BJP”.

“In today's situation, it seems like ED is being run by BJP. If Suvendu Adhikari is saying that a lot of things are going to be found in the future even before ED is giving any statement. It means that ED is politically influenced by BJP,” Hakim remarked.

The Bankshall Court in Kolkata granted two days Enforcement Directorate custody to West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday. However, Chatterjee has developed heart pain and will be admitted to SSKM hospital.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, developed heart pain and earlier today demanded "proper medical facilities" if ED's custody is granted, Chatterjee's lawyer Somnath Mukherjee had told the media persons in Kolkata.

Enforcement Directorate, earlier today, arrested Chatterjee following the raids by the central probe agency which seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

Notably, the arrests were made at Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata. The ED team was at the spot since yesterday.

