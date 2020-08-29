In a shocking incident, a senior railway official's daughter allegedly shot dead her mother and brother inside their home in the high-security area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, the police said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a senior railway official's daughter allegedly shot dead her mother and brother inside their home in the high-security area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, the police said. The alleged double murder took place in the Gautampalli area of Lucknow, which is few kilometres away from the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai (45), wife of a senior railway official and son Sharad (20)," a police official said, and added that the police got information about the murder at around 3.30 pm.

Sujeet Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow told reporters that the minor daughter of the Railway official, reportedly a national level shooter, had killed her mother and brother and that she has also confessed to the crime.

"It is the Railway officer's minor daughter who shot dead her mother & brother. She has confessed to the crime. She inflicted several wounds on herself with razer. She is in depression & will be sent to child protection home," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He had earlier ruled out robbery angle in the case and informed that the daughter was admitted to the trauma centre.

"Prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of loot, and investigations are going on. It seems that the son was around 20-22. The daughter has been admitted to the trauma centre. She is not injured. There are servants in the house. The incident took place in the morning," news agency PTI quoted Pandey as saying.

The Lucknow police commissioner also said that both the bodies were found in the bedroom of their house.

