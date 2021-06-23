Twenty-two cases of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the presence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in India, the Centre on Tuesday advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, where the cases of the new coronavirus variant have emerged. The government on Tuesday also pegged the Delta Plus variant as the 'Variant of Concern' (VOC).

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Delta Plus variant has been found in genome sequencing samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Palakkad and Pathanamthitta in Kerala and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts in Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry has advised the three states that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.

The states have also been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

They were also advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be made for further guidance to be provided to States.

A statement issued by the Health Ministry stated INSACOG had informed that the Delta Plus variant, "currently a variant of concern (VOC)", has these characteristics -- increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Besides India, the Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. The Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India, and it is a variant of concern.

INSACOG, or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, was set up to conduct genome sequencing of the coronavirus. The INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also for giving timely inputs on appropriate public health response measures to be adopted by States and Union Territories.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan