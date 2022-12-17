'Why Wait For 2025, RJD Has Biggest Share': Prashant Kishor's Tejashwi-Related Advice To Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a jab at the Janata Dal United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he should step aside and elect Tejashwi Yadav as the Bihar CM.

"No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3yrs &public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance," Prashant Kishore said, as quoted by news ageny ANI.

