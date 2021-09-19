After listening to the secretaries, Modi said it is praiseworthy that they all have a vision but wondered why is it that the vision is not being executed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a marathon meeting with the secretaries of central government departments and wondered why the bureaucrats, despite having a vision for development, lacked in the execution. The meeting which came months after a major reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers lasted more than four hours.

Many secretaries shared their views on various policy-related matters and made suggestions on further improving governance and delivery on the ground, the sources said. After listening to the secretaries, Modi said it is praiseworthy that they all have a vision but wondered why is it that the vision is not being executed, the sources said.

The prime minister said rather than acting as a secretary of a department, they should act like the leader of their respective teams. Some bureaucrats feel that the meeting could be the precursor to a bureaucratic reshuffle after the rejig in the Council of Ministers.

In the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister has been holding brainstorming sessions with ministers and top officials to inject fresh energy and zeal in the functioning of the government, the sources said, adding that the meeting with the secretaries is part of that effort.

Meanwhile, a day after the highest single-day vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked without naming any political party why some political parties had developed a "fever" when the country administered 2.5 crore vaccine doses. PM Modi interacted with a doctor during his address to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa. They discussed the possible side effects of vaccines.

The PM said, "I have heard of vaccine beneficiaries developing side effects. However, for the first time, I saw that a political party developed fever late last night after India achieved its vaccination record. Is there any logic to this?" the Prime Minister asked.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan