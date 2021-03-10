Vaccine Passports are the need of the hour and they are going to be the most important travel document of 2021. Read on to know more about the special certification.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A lot of things are a part of the new normal post COVID-19 pandemic like wearing masks, physical distancing and work from home policy. And now another significant change that coronavirus has brought in is the vaccine passport. yes, in 2021 the travel and tourism industry is gradually bouncing back to business and therefore, people will be travelling more which will result in more crowd in public. So, if one is commuting to a different country then an authorised permission for travel will be needed from his or her's own home country.

What are vaccine passports?

As discussed above, the document which one will be needing to travel will be proof that you have been vaccinated and safe for others. This is a digital document and also helps the authorities to have a record that how many people have been vaccinated in the world.

Why vaccine passports are important?

In 2021, the vaccine passport will be the most important travel document needed. Alsom the secretary general of United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili had asked all the countries to globally adopt the vaccination passports as a part of safety protocols for international tourism.

Countries that have implemented Vaccine Passport

Greece: The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked the European Commission to introduce the vaccination passport for better and safer travel.

Iceland: This has become the first country to implement the vaccination certificates. Everyone who has been vaccinated is eligible for the certificate.

Denmark: The authorities in the country are working for the digital vaccination certification for its people who are travelling to different countries.

Israel: Meanwhile, Israel government has launched a Green Passport which certifies that one has been vaccinated and is eligible to travel. This passport is made of a hard copy too.

Hungary: The country has launched an immunity passport which provides the COVID details of the taveler.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal