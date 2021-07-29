"It is also our responsibility. Just because children are not listening (to their parents), we cannot leave all the responsibility to the police," Sawant further added.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday garnered some headlines after his remarks in connection with a rape case of two minors earlier this week. Commenting on the allegations of opposition leaders of the breakdown of law and order in the state, Pramod Sawant said that "the parents of the teenagers need to introspect as to why their wards hang out on the beaches at the night".

"When 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," the chief minister said in the state Assembly.

His shocking remarks came after two minor girls were allegedly raped on the state's famous Colva beach on the night of July 24. 10 children went to the Colva beach for a party on Wednesday. Six of them returned to their homes after partying while the remaining four stayed on the beach for a full night. According to the police, four men, disguised as police personnel, approached the four children in the night and raped the girls after beating up the boys.

All four accused, namely Asif Hateli, 21, Rajesh Mane, 33, Gajanand Chinchankar, 31, and Nitin Yabbal, 19, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape incident.

"Ten children went for a party on the beach. Out of the 10, six returned home. The remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," the CM said, adding "Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches."

"It is also our responsibility. Just because children are not listening (to their parents), we cannot leave all the responsibility to the police," Sawant further added.

The comments have triggered a furious outcry from opposition leaders, some of whom demanded Sawant's resignation and claimed Goa had become more dangerous for women under BJP rule. Former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said that Goa's brand image should be that anyone is safe to travel in the state till late into the night.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out, and tweeted, "And Chief Minister should quit and go home for such preposterous Pearls of wisdom". Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa said the law and order in the state had deteriorated. "Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around," D'Costa said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan