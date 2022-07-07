Why Taking Precautionary Dose Is Important Amid Rising COVID Cases? Expert Answers

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reduced the duration between the second COVID vaccine dose and precautionary dose from the existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years of age.

"In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI," the health ministry said in its letter to states.

Why COVID Precautionary Dose is important:

Dr Nikhil Modi who is a Senior Pulmonogist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, highlighted the importance of precautionary dose or more commonly known as booster dose and said that COVID vaccines provide limited immunity and booster doses will further help in building immunity against the deadly disease.

"Time gap between 2nd and booster dose now reduced from 9 to 6 months. All of us must get it as vaccine provides only limited immunity, booster will boost it up, improve infection control," Dr Nikhil said, as quoted by ANI.

He further said that the precautionary dose will provide immunity against new variants of COVID-19. "New vaccines also keep in mind all new strains that are coming up. Taking the booster dose will provide immunity against new variants too," he said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that COVID infections have increased nearly by 30 per cent globally over the past two weeks. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also took note of a new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 infection being detected in India.

"On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week," Ghebreyesus said, adding, "In Europe and America, BA.4 and BA.5 are driving waves. In countries like India a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we're following".

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Thursday recorded a major spike of nearly 19,000 cases with the daily positivity rate touching a mark of 4.32 per cent. The active cases in the country also climbed up to 1,19,457, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent.