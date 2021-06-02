The court also issued a notice to the Union government while hearing the same pleas to make the second dose of both Covaxin and Covishield available in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government and asked if it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who got the first jab, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

A bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli said that if the Delhi government could not ensure that people get both the doses of COVAXIN in time, then the government should not have started so many vaccination centres in the first place with “much pomp and splendour”.

Hearing two petitions in the matter the court asked the Delhi government: "Why did you (Delhi government) start it (vaccination) if you were not sure you can provide the second dose also? You should have stopped. Maharashtra stopped when it found it cannot provide a second dose,” the court said.

The court also issued a notice to the Union government while hearing the same pleas to make the second dose of both Covaxin and Covishield available in the national capital.

One of the petitioners Ashish Virmani claimed through his lawyer in the High Court that he received the first dose of Covaxin on May 3 and since May 29 he had been unable to book a slot, following which Virmani had to travel to Meerut to get his second jab. The second Covaxin jab is supposed to be taken within six weeks of the first one.

During the hearing, Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that even he himself is yet to receive the second dose of Covaxin, adding that the matter of getting stocks was presently between the state and the manufacturer.

Aggarwal said he will seek instructions on by when the stock of COVAXIN would be available and whether those who got the first jab can be provided with the second dose within the designated time of six weeks. The court will next hear the matter on Friday, June 4.



(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan