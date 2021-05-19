BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal shared his experience of tremendous pressure faced during the catastrophe of the second wave and how the state managed to overcome it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From an alarming 28 per cent to 6 per cent positivity rate, Mumbai has successfully dealt with its massive Covid-19 surge. The Supreme Court lauded the methods adopted by Mumbai and asked other states to follow it's model. BMC commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal shared his experience of tremendous pressure faced during the catastrophe of the second wave and how the state managed to overcome it.

The Mumbai Covid-19 Model:

The BMC created an SOS team to decentralise the Covid-19 monitoring and management process. Each team was in contact with hospitals that came under their jurisdiction. Their primary purpose was to ensure oxygen supply to the hospitals by transporting surplus oxygen from one hospital to another or managing the admission of patients.

After the first wave last year BMC upgraded its entire centres with 24 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tanks. Half of these tanks which were unused in the first wave came into use in the second wave.

Further, hospitals were promoted to use non-invasive ventilation and warned against the use of high-flow nasal oxygen. In this way, the city was judiciously able to use 270 metric tonnes of oxygen when the active cases were around 80,000 around May 1.

Mumbai also set up war rooms where health experts, medical interns, school teachers, and many other volunteers worked in shifts 24*7 to operate helpline numbers of 24 wards in the city. Each war room has 30 telephone lines to help the people find a bed. Every day the war room managed the data of around 10,000 Covid positive reports and updated 10 dashboards providing information from private and government hospitals.

Instead of a first come first serve basis, patients were allocated beds as per the severity of their condition. The nearest health worker was assigned to visit the patient in case they are unsure of their condition.

Close to 800 SUVs were refurbished into a makeshift ambulance to transport patients. Platforms in collaboration with Uber also helped. In addition, BMC has taken over 80per cent of beds in private hospitals to better allocate resources in critical condition. The total number of beds was also increased by 1.5 times.

Not dismantling the Jumbo healthcare centres from the first wave also helped in the second wave. To deal with the third wave Mumbai will soon be launching 3 field hospitals that would focus on ICU beds and oxygen supply. Each hospital will be given its own oxygen plant.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan