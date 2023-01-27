Why Sanskrit Can't Be Official Language, Asks Former CJI Sharad Bobde

FORMER Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Friday batted for Sanskrit as India's official language and said that the issue of official language has remained unresolved since 1949.

"I don't think this issue (of official language) should remain unresolved. It has remained unresolved since 1949. There are grave dangers of miscommunication in governance and administration of justice, though this is not the place to discuss," he said while speaking at the Akhil Bhartiya Chhatra Sammellan organised by Sanskrit Bharti, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"Newspapers of September 11 of 1949 have reported that Dr Ambedkar initiated the move to have Sanskrit as the official language of the Union of India. Sanskrit vocabulary is common to a lot of our languages. I ask myself this question as to why Sanskrit cannot be the official language as Dr Ambedkar had proposed," he added.

The former CJI also said that Hindi and English are used as official languages in governance and courts according to law, adding tat every chief justice receives representations seeking nod to introduce respective regional languages, which is now a reality in the district level judiciary and some high courts.

Asserting that Sanskrit has no link to any religion, but it deals with issues related to philosophy, law, science, literature, phonetics, architecture, astronomy etc, Bobde said that Sanskrit (language) does not belong to south or north India, and is perfectly capable for secular use.

"It has been found most suited for computers by a NASA scientist, who wrote a paper 'Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence'. It can be used to communicate messages in the fewest possible words," he said.

"I say this after consulting language experts, who agree that Indian use many Sanskrit words while communicating with each other in regional languages. Every regional language, including Urdu, contains words of Sanskrit origin. Some, like Assamese, Hindi, Telugu and Bengali and Kannada contain up to 60-70 percent Sanskrit words," the former CJI said.

Bobde, however, also noted that the change cannot be sudden or happen overnight but over many years.

"The language will have to be taught as a language without any religious connotation. Like English is taught in professional courses. A vocabulary (will need to be) created and the language added to the Official Languages Act," he added.

(With inputs from agency)