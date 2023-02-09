'Why Not Use Nehru Surname?': PM Modi Targets Gandhi Family In RS; Five Jibes Against Congress

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, took a veiled jibe at the Gandhi family asking them why they do not use the 'Nehru' surname, if the first Indian Prime Minister was "such a great person". Taunting the Congress leaders, PM Modi said some people complain when he does not mention former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his speeches. He made these remarks during his address to the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President.

He went on take a dig at the Congress for naming various schemes after the Nehru Gandhi family. "Some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name," he said.

"If Nehru was such a great person, why the family shies away from using 'Nehru' surname," Prime Minister quipped in Rajya Sabha, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had married Feroze Gandhi in 1942.

Here are some of the top quotes from his speech:

- "Some states converting 'arthaniti' (economic policy) into 'anarthniti' for political gains". The Prime Minister said this referring to opposition parties making populist promises of freebies before to win elections.

- "Indira Gandhi 'misused' Article 356 of Constitution 50 times to dismiss elected state governments". PM targeting former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for declaring emergency in the country. It is considered by many to be the darkest moment for Indian democracy.

- "Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt they will fling, the bigger lotus will bloom)". PM said this targeting opposition MPs - who have been relentlessly targeting Modi over his alleged closeness with Adani - in Rajya Sabha who were shouting slogans when he was delivering his speech.

- "Had Congress worked with good intentions for tribals, I would not have to work so hard in third decade of 21st century". On Wednesday, Prime Minister had alleged that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had insulted India's first woman tribal President Droupadi Murmu.

- "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal (They have dirt, I have colors... we could only throw what we possessed)". PM made these remarks as jibe against the opposition who have been trying to corner the government over the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco.





(With agency inputs)