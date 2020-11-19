Twitter's policy head, Mahima Kaul was questioned by the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which was headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Parliament Panel for Data Protection on Thursday grilled the micro-blogging site Twitter and asked them why the site has not taken any action against the offensive tweets by comedian Kunal Kamra about the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court.

Twitter's policy head, Mahima Kaul was questioned by the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which was headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. Both Lekhi and Congress leader Vivek Tankha took the lead in questioning the micro-blogging site over Kunal's tweet.

However, news agency ANI reported that Twitter has refused to remove the tweets by Kunal Kamra and said that posts can only be removed if the court issues such orders.

"On Kunal's tweet, Twitter said that the post cannot be removed unless the court issues such orders", BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, adding that the panel has asked for an answer in 7 days.

"We've asked for an answer in 7 days. Since there are no laws in India regarding these, we have to talk to the top executives of such service providers", Lekhi added.

"It is shameful that Twitter is allowing its platform for obscene remarks like the one by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra against the Supreme Court and the CJI," Lekhi said adding, "Twitter is allowing its platform to be misused for abusing top constitutional authorities, such as Supreme Court and CJI."

Meanwhile, Kamra has refused to retract his controversial tweets against the Supreme Court or apologise for them, saying he believes they "speak for themselves". Earlier, Attorney General K K Venugopal consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against him for a series of tweets following the apex court giving interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The development came a day after Twitter tendered a written apology to the Government of India for showing Ladakh as part of the People's Republic of China. However, Twitter is yet to correct the map to show Leh as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh but said that it will correct its mistake by November 30.

Posted By: Talib Khan